Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What if companies rewarded employees for their failures?

By Souad Brinette, Enseignant chercheur en Finance, EDC Paris Business School - OCRE, EDC Paris Business School
Abdoulkarim Idi Cheffou, Associate Professor in finance and Dean of Research, ISG International Business School
Vesselina Tossan, maître de conférences HDR en sciences de gestion , Conservatoire national des arts et métiers (CNAM)
A growing number of companies are encouraging their employees to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in-house – a trend known as intrapreneurship. Some managers do this by providing workers with the financial, human and material resources required for innovation. For example, Google has long encouraged employees to devote 20% of their working hours to side projects unrelated to their daily jobs. Others firms unleash workplace creativity by clearly stating the types of innovations they’re after.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tanzania’s new VPN policy leaves LGBTQ+ individuals exposed
~ Why do metaphors of space help us understand time?
~ Cycling: The untapped potential for improving our health (and the climate)
~ We need to talk about Chinese and US influence in Europe’s energy industry
~ ‘Eye watering’ spending, growing debt make up surprisingly generous Victorian state budget
~ If the RBA’s right, interest rates may not fall for another year. Here’s why – and what it means for next week’s budget
~ Coalition demands amendments to government’s deportation bill, as crucial High Court judgement set for Friday
~ Expelling students for bad behaviour seems like the obvious solution, but is it really a good idea?
~ A story of trauma, hope and regaining control, Nayika: A Dancing Girl is soul-stirring dance theatre
~ Israel: US Arms Used in Strike that Killed Lebanon Aid Workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter