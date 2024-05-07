What if companies rewarded employees for their failures?
By Souad Brinette, Enseignant chercheur en Finance, EDC Paris Business School - OCRE, EDC Paris Business School
Abdoulkarim Idi Cheffou, Associate Professor in finance and Dean of Research, ISG International Business School
Vesselina Tossan, maître de conférences HDR en sciences de gestion , Conservatoire national des arts et métiers (CNAM)
A growing number of companies are encouraging their employees to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in-house – a trend known as intrapreneurship. Some managers do this by providing workers with the financial, human and material resources required for innovation. For example, Google has long encouraged employees to devote 20% of their working hours to side projects unrelated to their daily jobs. Others firms unleash workplace creativity by clearly stating the types of innovations they’re after.…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 7, 2024