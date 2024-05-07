Tolerance.ca
‘Eye watering’ spending, growing debt make up surprisingly generous Victorian state budget

By David Hayward, Emeritus Professor of Public Policy, RMIT University
The Victorian budget offered more of the same on Tuesday, with the only change being how the budget papers were packaged. The usual shrink wrap was gone, hinting at savings in the pages within.

But that was not to be, for the government – which has the largest debt of all the states and territories at A$156 billion – has kept its fiscal juices flowing.

State coffers have swelled beyond the budget estimates last year by $4.2 billion, but instead of banking the revenue surge, the government has chosen to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
