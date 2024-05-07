Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If the RBA’s right, interest rates may not fall for another year. Here’s why – and what it means for next week’s budget

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Australia’s economy is already alarmingly weak. A big cut in government spending in next week’s budget could push us from a per capita recession into an actual recession.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
