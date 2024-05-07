Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition demands amendments to government’s deportation bill, as crucial High Court judgement set for Friday

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In the dissenting report to the deportation bill, the Coalition says it supports the policy intent of the legislation but has significant concerns about potential unintended consequences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Eye watering’ spending, growing debt make up surprisingly generous Victorian state budget
~ If the RBA’s right, interest rates may not fall for another year. Here’s why – and what it means for next week’s budget
~ Expelling students for bad behaviour seems like the obvious solution, but is it really a good idea?
~ A story of trauma, hope and regaining control, Nayika: A Dancing Girl is soul-stirring dance theatre
~ Israel: US Arms Used in Strike that Killed Lebanon Aid Workers
~ UN: Revise ‘Pact for the Future’ to Focus on Rights
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Bring Home Children, Women Held in Iraq
~ ‘Baby Reindeer’ highlights sexual violence against men – but feels indifferent to viewer safety
~ How does the drug abemaciclib treat breast cancer?
~ How a filmmaker, a pile of old shells and a bunch of amateurs are bringing our oyster reefs back
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter