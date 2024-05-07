Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Expelling students for bad behaviour seems like the obvious solution, but is it really a good idea?

By Linda J. Graham, Professor and Director of the Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Two male students have been expelled from a Melbourne private school for their involvement in a list ranking female students.The Conversation


