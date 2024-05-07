Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Baby Reindeer’ highlights sexual violence against men – but feels indifferent to viewer safety

By Jacob DesRochers, PhD Candidate, Sexuality Education, Queen's University, Ontario
‘Baby Reindeer’ raises questions about the effectiveness of content warnings. Viewers may still be vulnerable to secondary trauma, particularly those who have experienced similar violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
