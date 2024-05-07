A story of trauma, hope and regaining control, Nayika: A Dancing Girl is soul-stirring dance theatre
By Vanita Yadav, Senior Research Fellow, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
The complex and grappling issue of violence against women takes centre stage in the soul-stirring solo dance drama Nayika: A Dancing Girl.
During a dinner conversation in Sydney with her high school friend, The Dancing Girl (Vaishnavi Suryaprakash) reminisces about her early teenage years. She recollects feeling thrilled about learning the classical Indian dance form Bharatanatyam in Chennai, which she calls the mecca for learning dance in South India.
A new student, living by…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 7, 2024