Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A story of trauma, hope and regaining control, Nayika: A Dancing Girl is soul-stirring dance theatre

By Vanita Yadav, Senior Research Fellow, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
The complex and grappling issue of violence against women takes centre stage in the soul-stirring solo dance drama Nayika: A Dancing Girl.

During a dinner conversation in Sydney with her high school friend, The Dancing Girl (Vaishnavi Suryaprakash) reminisces about her early teenage years. She recollects feeling thrilled about learning the classical Indian dance form Bharatanatyam in Chennai, which she calls the mecca for learning dance in South India.

A new student, living by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel: US Arms Used in Strike that Killed Lebanon Aid Workers
~ UN: Revise ‘Pact for the Future’ to Focus on Rights
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Bring Home Children, Women Held in Iraq
~ ‘Baby Reindeer’ highlights sexual violence against men – but feels indifferent to viewer safety
~ How does the drug abemaciclib treat breast cancer?
~ How a filmmaker, a pile of old shells and a bunch of amateurs are bringing our oyster reefs back
~ Iran is gaining credibility in the Muslim world and feeling emboldened. This doesn’t bode well for the region
~ Curious Kids: what stops meteors hitting Earth and hurting people?
~ From pride rounds to rainbow guernseys, sports can be smarter when it comes to diversity and inclusion
~ ‘Groundhog Day’: 40 years of Australian government responses to domestic violence reveal a bumpy road to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter