Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: US Arms Used in Strike that Killed Lebanon Aid Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man carries belongings of a paramedic killed at a paramedic center hit on March 27, 2024, by an Israeli airstrike in Habbarieh, southern Lebanon, March 27, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari (Beirut) – An Israeli strike on an emergency and relief center in south Lebanon on March 27, 2024, was an unlawful attack on civilians that failed to take all necessary precautions, Human Rights Watch said today. If the attack on civilians was carried out intentionally or recklessly, it should be investigated as an apparent war crime. The strike, using a US-made Joint Direct…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
