Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From pride rounds to rainbow guernseys, sports can be smarter when it comes to diversity and inclusion

By Rory Mulcahy, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
David Fleischman, Senior Lecturer, Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
Dr Peter English, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, University of the Sunshine Coast
Margarietha de Villiers Scheepers, Associate professor, University of the Sunshine Coast
Many fans support diversity and inclusivity initiatives in sports but others don’t. New research shows why this happens, and what can be done to garner more widespread support.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Bring Home Children, Women Held in Iraq
~ Iran is gaining credibility in the Muslim world and feeling emboldened. This doesn’t bode well for the region
~ Curious Kids: what stops meteors hitting Earth and hurting people?
~ ‘Groundhog Day’: 40 years of Australian government responses to domestic violence reveal a bumpy road to change
~ Grand designs? Why many Australian architects say their career makes them unhappy
~ Pharmacare’s design could further fragment and politicize Canada’s health system
~ ‘Baby Reindeer’ highlights sexual violence against men — but feels indifferent to viewer safety
~ Guatemala: International organizations condemn judicial persecution of former prosecutor Virginia Laparra
~ Somalia: Death of 23 civilians in military strikes with Turkish drones may amount to war crimes – new investigation
~ Palestinian writers have long explored the horrors of amputation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter