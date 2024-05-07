From pride rounds to rainbow guernseys, sports can be smarter when it comes to diversity and inclusion
By Rory Mulcahy, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
David Fleischman, Senior Lecturer, Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
Dr Peter English, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, University of the Sunshine Coast
Margarietha de Villiers Scheepers, Associate professor, University of the Sunshine Coast
Many fans support diversity and inclusivity initiatives in sports but others don’t. New research shows why this happens, and what can be done to garner more widespread support.
