Human Rights Observatory

‘Baby Reindeer’ highlights sexual violence against men — but feels indifferent to viewer safety

By Jacob DesRochers, PhD Candidate, Sexuality Education, Queen's University, Ontario
‘Baby Reindeer’ raises questions about the effectiveness of content warnings. Viewers may still be vulnerable to secondary trauma, particularly those who have experienced similar violence.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
