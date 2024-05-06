Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Death of 23 civilians in military strikes with Turkish drones may amount to war crimes – new investigation

By Amnesty International
Two strikes that killed 23 civilians during Somali military operations supported by Turkish drones must be investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said today. Civilians killed in the strikes on 18 March 2024 included 14 children, five women and four men. Another 17 civilians were injured in the strikes: 11 children, two women and four […] The post Somalia: Death of 23 civilians in military strikes with Turkish drones may amount to war crimes – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
