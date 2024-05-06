AI products for kids promising friendship and learning? 3 things to consider
By Nandini Asavari Bharadwaj, Ph.D. Candidate, Learning Sciences Program, Department of Educational & Counselling Psychology, McGill University
Annie Shiau, Ph.D. Student, School/Applied Child Psychology Program, Department of Educational & Counselling Psychology, McGill University
Before charging ahead to a world of AI babysitters and teacher or companion robots, we should consider this technology carefully to assess its appropriateness in children’s lives.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 6, 2024