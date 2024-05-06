How the nursing shortage is affecting the health-care system, patients and nurses themselves
By Lisa McKendrick Calder, Associate Professor, Nursing, MacEwan University
Leanne Topola, Assistant Professor, Nursing, MacEwan University
Tanya Heuver, Assistant Professor, Nursing, MacEwan University
Surveying more than 5,500 nurses about the realities of their work lives highlights how a shortage of nursing staff could compromise Canadians’ ability to access safe, compassionate care.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 6, 2024