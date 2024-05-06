Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Terminal lucidity: why do loved ones with dementia sometimes ‘come back’ before death?

By Yen Ying Lim, Associate Professor, Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University
Diny Thomson, PhD (Clinical Neuropsychology) Candidate and Provisional Psychologist, Monash University
Dementia is often described as “the long goodbye”. Although the person is still alive, dementia slowly and irreversibly chips away at their memories and the qualities that make someone “them”.

Dementia eventually takes away the person’s ability to communicate, eat and drink on their own, understand where they are, and recognise family members.

Since as early as the 19th century, stories from loved ones, caregivers and health-care workers have described some people with dementia suddenly becoming lucid.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Palestinian writers have long explored the horrors of amputation
~ AI products for kids promising friendship and learning? 3 things to consider
~ How the nursing shortage is affecting the health-care system, patients and nurses themselves
~ This group rid one Australian river of its privet problem – and strengthened community along the way
~ Making merry: how we brought Melbourne’s Merri Creek back from pollution, neglect and weeds
~ Exploitation, brutality and misery: how the opium trade shaped the modern world
~ Australian artists only earn $23,200 a year from their art – and are key financial investors in keeping the industry afloat
~ Crisis of faith: why Australian women have so little trust in religious institutions
~ How the fast-track law could expose future NZ governments to expensive trade disputes
~ Submission to the United Nations Secretary-General on Autonomous Weapons Systems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter