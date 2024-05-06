Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australian artists only earn $23,200 a year from their art – and are key financial investors in keeping the industry afloat

By David Throsby, Distinguished Professor of Economics, Macquarie University
Katya Petetskaya, Research Project Director at the Department of Economics, Macquarie University
New research into the working lives of artists shows how, through lower take-home pay and volunteer hours for their community, Australia’s artists are subsidising our arts industry.The Conversation


