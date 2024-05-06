Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Submission to the United Nations Secretary-General on Autonomous Weapons Systems

By Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch appreciates the opportunity to submit its views and recommendations for consideration by the United Nations secretary-general in response to Resolution 78/241 on “Lethal autonomous weapons systems” adopted by the UN General Assembly on 22 December 2023. This historic resolution asks the UN secretary-general to seek the views of countries and other stakeholders on “ways to address the challenges and concerns raised” by such weapons systems “from humanitarian, legal, security, technological and ethical perspectives.” This submission briefly summarizes our work on this issue, outlines…


© Human Rights Watch -
