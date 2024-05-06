Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How does the brain think?

By Jennifer Robinson, Professor of Psychology, Auburn University
Eating right, exercising, playing sports, reading and journaling are just a few of the ways you can keep your brain in top shape.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are nanoplastics? An engineer explains concerns about particles too small to see
~ ‘Hidden mother’ photos don’t erase moms − rather, they reveal the labor and love that support the child
~ I analyzed 3,356 signs to see how language use is changing in three Latino neighborhoods in Philly
~ The number of religious ‘nones’ has soared, but not the number of atheists – and as social scientists, we wanted to know why
~ Paying caregivers more could boost Nebraska’s economy − new research
~ Unlicensed teachers now dominate new teacher hires in rural Texas schools
~ Neediest areas are being shortchanged on government funds − even with programs designed to benefit poor communities
~ Trump promises to deport all undocumented immigrants, resurrecting a 1950s strategy − but it didn’t work then and is less likely to do so now
~ South African elections: research explores how disillusioned ANC supporters might use their vote
~ Kenya’s public universities: financing model overhaul fails to address biggest challenge – funding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter