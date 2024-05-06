Neediest areas are being shortchanged on government funds − even with programs designed to benefit poor communities
By Eric Stokan, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Aaron Deslatte, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, Indiana University
Michael Overton, Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Administration, University of Idaho
If you live in one of the most economically deprived neighborhoods in your city, you might think the government is directing a smaller share of public funds to your community. And you would typically be right.
This is the case even with programs that have been specifically designed to benefit low-income communities. Over the long run, federal funds tend to flow toward areas that are relatively better off.
That’s what we found in a recent study of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 6, 2024