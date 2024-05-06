Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Neediest areas are being shortchanged on government funds − even with programs designed to benefit poor communities

By Eric Stokan, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Aaron Deslatte, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, Indiana University
Michael Overton, Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Administration, University of Idaho
If you live in one of the most economically deprived neighborhoods in your city, you might think the government is directing a smaller share of public funds to your community. And you would typically be right.

This is the case even with programs that have been specifically designed to benefit low-income communities. Over the long run, federal funds tend to flow toward areas that are relatively better off.

That’s what we found in a recent study of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are nanoplastics? An engineer explains concerns about particles too small to see
~ ‘Hidden mother’ photos don’t erase moms − rather, they reveal the labor and love that support the child
~ I analyzed 3,356 signs to see how language use is changing in three Latino neighborhoods in Philly
~ How does the brain think?
~ The number of religious ‘nones’ has soared, but not the number of atheists – and as social scientists, we wanted to know why
~ Paying caregivers more could boost Nebraska’s economy − new research
~ Unlicensed teachers now dominate new teacher hires in rural Texas schools
~ Trump promises to deport all undocumented immigrants, resurrecting a 1950s strategy − but it didn’t work then and is less likely to do so now
~ South African elections: research explores how disillusioned ANC supporters might use their vote
~ Kenya’s public universities: financing model overhaul fails to address biggest challenge – funding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter