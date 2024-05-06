Tolerance.ca
Kenya’s public universities: financing model overhaul fails to address biggest challenge – funding

By Ishmael Munene, Professor of Research, Foundations & Higher Education, Northern Arizona University
Kenya adopted a new approach to public university funding beginning with the 2023-24 academic year. Rapid student enrolment growth and declining state revenues have triggered the need for the reforms, which will require students to meet a higher proportion of costs. Ishmael Munene, who has a scholarly interest in African higher education, examines the background to these reforms.

What…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
