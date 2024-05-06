Tolerance.ca
US-Africa trade deal turns 25 next year: Agoa’s winners, losers and what should come next

By Bedassa Tadesse, Professor of Economics, University of Minnesota Duluth
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) is a landmark piece of trade legislation enacted by the United States in 2000. Its goal is to promote economic growth, development and poverty reduction in sub-Saharan Africa by providing qualifying countries with duty-free access to the US market for over 6,500 products. By eliminating import tariffs and quotas, Agoa aims to stimulate trade, attract foreign investment and foster economic integration between the US and African nations.

© The Conversation -
