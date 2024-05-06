Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caesarean births: South Africa’s rates are too high – they can be dangerous for mothers and babies

By Priya Soma-Pillay, Chair: School of Medicine and Head of Department: Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Pretoria
Andre Van Niekerk, Paediatrician, Paediatric Pulmonologist, Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics & Extraordinary Professor, Department of Immunology, University of Pretoria
Caesarean section births are often thought to be safer. In fact they disrupt the natural bond between mother and baby and can interrupt brain development.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are nanoplastics? An engineer explains concerns about particles too small to see
~ ‘Hidden mother’ photos don’t erase moms − rather, they reveal the labor and love that support the child
~ I analyzed 3,356 signs to see how language use is changing in three Latino neighborhoods in Philly
~ How does the brain think?
~ The number of religious ‘nones’ has soared, but not the number of atheists – and as social scientists, we wanted to know why
~ Paying caregivers more could boost Nebraska’s economy − new research
~ Unlicensed teachers now dominate new teacher hires in rural Texas schools
~ Neediest areas are being shortchanged on government funds − even with programs designed to benefit poor communities
~ Trump promises to deport all undocumented immigrants, resurrecting a 1950s strategy − but it didn’t work then and is less likely to do so now
~ South African elections: research explores how disillusioned ANC supporters might use their vote
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter