Caesarean births: South Africa’s rates are too high – they can be dangerous for mothers and babies
By Priya Soma-Pillay, Chair: School of Medicine and Head of Department: Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Pretoria
Andre Van Niekerk, Paediatrician, Paediatric Pulmonologist, Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics & Extraordinary Professor, Department of Immunology, University of Pretoria
Caesarean section births are often thought to be safer. In fact they disrupt the natural bond between mother and baby and can interrupt brain development.
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 6, 2024