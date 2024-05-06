Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can I take your order – and your data? The hidden reason retailers are replacing staff with AI bots

By Cameron Shackell, Sessional Academic and Visitor, School of Information Systems, Queensland University of Technology
Human staff accumulate data as ‘expertise’ instead of giving it to their employers. For profit-chasing retailers, that’s a problem AI can eliminate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don't give me no jazz: what is happening with jazz festivals in Russia
~ South Asia sizzles: Record heatwave and extreme weather blamed on climate crisis
~ QANTAS has finally settled its ‘ghost flights’ lawsuit for $120 million. What’s next?
~ South Africa: Toxic Rhetoric Endangers Migrants
~ The steamiest movie of the year has almost no sex in it. How did Challengers do it?
~ Surgery is the default treatment for ACL injuries in Australia. But it’s not the only way
~ Curious Kids: why do trees have bark?
~ The Australian public service is letting Indigenous people down. How do we fix it?
~ How one Jamaican woman’s trauma inspired a ‘Circle of Care’ for survivors of sexual abuse
~ Hundreds of cities have achieved zero road deaths in a year. Here’s how they did it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter