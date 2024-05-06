Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Tories perform badly at local elections; Labor still narrowly ahead in Australian polls

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Local elections in the UK have swung in favour of Labour, while counting continues for three seats in the Tasmanian upper house.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Surgery is the default treatment for ACL injuries in Australia. But it’s not the only way
~ Curious Kids: why do trees have bark?
~ The Australian public service is letting Indigenous people down. How do we fix it?
~ How one Jamaican woman’s trauma inspired a ‘Circle of Care’ for survivors of sexual abuse
~ Hundreds of cities have achieved zero road deaths in a year. Here’s how they did it
~ What does the new Commonwealth Prac Payment mean for students? Will it do enough to end ‘placement poverty’?
~ A Critical Week for Environmental Rights in Southeast Asia
~ Cambodia: UN Review Should Assail Loss of Freedoms
~ A tax on sugary drinks can make us healthier. It’s time for Australia to introduce one
~ Australian churches collectively raise billions of dollars a year – why aren’t they taxed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter