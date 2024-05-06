Surgery is the default treatment for ACL injuries in Australia. But it’s not the only way
By Anthony Nasser, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Joshua Pate, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Peter Stubbs, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Although surgery is common for ACL injuries, research has shown it may not be needed in every case. Some people who have ruptured their ACL fare well with only a rehabilitation program.
