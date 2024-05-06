Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How one Jamaican woman’s trauma inspired a ‘Circle of Care’ for survivors of sexual abuse

By Candice Stewart
Having been abused herself, Alicia Bowen-McCulskie “envisioned safe spaces and opportunities for women and girls to access psychosocial support, resources and the care needed to aid in their healing process.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
