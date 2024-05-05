Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Critical Week for Environmental Rights in Southeast Asia

By Human Rights Watch
Indonesian environmental organizations commemorate Earth Day in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia on April 22, 2024.  © 2024 Sipa via AP Images Last week, millions of people in Southeast Asia grappled with a record-setting heatwave that triggered thousands of school closures, put unprecedented pressure on power grids, and led to fatal heat strokes. The brutal temperatures underscore the need to hammer out the details of a regional environmental rights declaration, work that is underway today in Jakarta as a working group formed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
