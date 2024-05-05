Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: UN Review Should Assail Loss of Freedoms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (left), stands next to his father, Hun Sen, former prime minister and current Senate president, during the country’s 70th Independence Day, in Phnom Penh, November 9, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Geneva) – United Nations member countries should press the Cambodian government on its human rights abuses, including targeting political opponents and dissidents, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 8, 2024, Cambodia will appear before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva for the fourth Universal Periodic Review of human rights conditions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Critical Week for Environmental Rights in Southeast Asia
~ A tax on sugary drinks can make us healthier. It’s time for Australia to introduce one
~ Australian churches collectively raise billions of dollars a year – why aren’t they taxed?
~ What Australia can learn from Latin America when it comes to tackling violence against women
~ Nuclear power makes no sense for Australia – but it’s a useful diversion from real climate action
~ Real comedy, real trauma: how Baby Reindeer and Feel Good are forging a new television genre
~ As New Zealand CBDs evolve post-pandemic, repurposing old or empty spaces should be on the drawing board
~ Houston area’s flood problems offer lessons for cities trying to adapt to a changing climate
~ Fractured futures: Upward mobility for immigrants is a myth as their health declines
~ The scaling back of Saudi Arabia’s proposed urban mega-project sends a clear warning to other would-be utopias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter