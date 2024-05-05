Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian churches collectively raise billions of dollars a year – why aren’t they taxed?

By Dale Boccabella, Associate Professor of Taxation Law, UNSW Sydney
Ranjana Gupta, Senior Lecturer Taxation, Auckland University of Technology
There’s a good reason your local volunteer-run netball club doesn’t pay tax. In Australia, various nonprofit organisations are exempt from paying income tax, including those that do charitable work, such as churches.

These exemptions or concessions can also extend to other taxes, including fringe benefits tax, state and local government property taxes and payroll taxes.

The traditional justification for granting these concessions is that charitable activities benefit society. They contribute to the wellbeing of the community in a variety of non-religious ways.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Critical Week for Environmental Rights in Southeast Asia
~ Cambodia: UN Review Should Assail Loss of Freedoms
~ A tax on sugary drinks can make us healthier. It’s time for Australia to introduce one
~ What Australia can learn from Latin America when it comes to tackling violence against women
~ Nuclear power makes no sense for Australia – but it’s a useful diversion from real climate action
~ Real comedy, real trauma: how Baby Reindeer and Feel Good are forging a new television genre
~ As New Zealand CBDs evolve post-pandemic, repurposing old or empty spaces should be on the drawing board
~ Houston area’s flood problems offer lessons for cities trying to adapt to a changing climate
~ Fractured futures: Upward mobility for immigrants is a myth as their health declines
~ The scaling back of Saudi Arabia’s proposed urban mega-project sends a clear warning to other would-be utopias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter