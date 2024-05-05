Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nuclear power makes no sense for Australia – but it’s a useful diversion from real climate action

By Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer, International Studies, University of South Australia
Insisting nuclear power is the only way for Australia to achieve net zero by 2050 is a classic move from the playbook of those who oppose urgent action on climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Critical Week for Environmental Rights in Southeast Asia
~ Cambodia: UN Review Should Assail Loss of Freedoms
~ A tax on sugary drinks can make us healthier. It’s time for Australia to introduce one
~ Australian churches collectively raise billions of dollars a year – why aren’t they taxed?
~ What Australia can learn from Latin America when it comes to tackling violence against women
~ Real comedy, real trauma: how Baby Reindeer and Feel Good are forging a new television genre
~ As New Zealand CBDs evolve post-pandemic, repurposing old or empty spaces should be on the drawing board
~ Houston area’s flood problems offer lessons for cities trying to adapt to a changing climate
~ Fractured futures: Upward mobility for immigrants is a myth as their health declines
~ The scaling back of Saudi Arabia’s proposed urban mega-project sends a clear warning to other would-be utopias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter