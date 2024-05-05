Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As New Zealand CBDs evolve post-pandemic, repurposing old or empty spaces should be on the drawing board

By Jose Antonio Lara-Hernandez, Senior Researcher in Architecture, Auckland University of Technology
Changing work habits and shifting environmental priorities demand new models of urban redevelopment. Architectural ‘exaptation’ uses the past to reimagine the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
