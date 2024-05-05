Tolerance.ca
What is energy made of? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast

By Eloise Stevens, Host, The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast
Have you seen that scene from Star Wars where Yoda uses the force to lift the spaceship out of a swamp? Its energy is so powerful, but what exactly is it made of?

That’s what Ela, aged ten from Melbourne, wanted to know. And so she joined our host Eloise to ask Sam Baron, a science philosopher at The University of Melbourne, to find out the answer!