Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Nigeria’s minimum wage has never protected workers from poverty: here’s why

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Professor of Economics & Business, Allegheny College
Increasing the minimum wage is a temporary fix. Upgrading the skills of Nigerian workers is the surest way of boosting their wages.The Conversation


~ African countries can’t resolve their debt crisis under a system rigged against them
~ Hong Kong ranks low on global press freedom index as watchdog cites ‘unprecedented’ setbacks
~ Media coverage of campus protests tends to focus on the spectacle, rather than the substance
~ The good news is the government plans to cancel $3 billion in student debt. The bad news is indexation will still be high
~ Albanese government to wipe $3 billion in student debt, benefitting three million people
~ The Indigenous Peoples Camp that calls for rights every April in Brazil
~ Pillay: Israel is helped by ‘powerful States’ in violation of Palestinians’ rights
~ Debates on campus safety in response to Palestine solidarity activism show we need strategies to navigate discomfort
~ El Salvador: Constitution “à la carte” could deepen human rights crisis in coming years
~ Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Central African Republic President
