Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong ranks low on global press freedom index as watchdog cites ‘unprecedented’ setbacks

By Hong Kong Free Press
Hong Kong placed 135 out of 180 countries and territories in the Reporters Without Borders' 2024 press freedom ranking. While the city's ranking is +5, its score actually has fallen -1.8 points.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
