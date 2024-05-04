Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The good news is the government plans to cancel $3 billion in student debt. The bad news is indexation will still be high

By Andrew Norton, Professor in the Practice of Higher Education Policy, Australian National University
The federal government has announced plans to change the way debts are indexed. But it may not help students over the long term.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
