Human Rights Observatory

The Indigenous Peoples Camp that calls for rights every April in Brazil

By Fernanda Canofre
The camp started in 2004, during the first presidential term of Lula da Silva, to press for land demarcation in Brazil. Twenty years later, they say things haven't changed so much.


