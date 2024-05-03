Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Constitution “à la carte” could deepen human rights crisis in coming years

By Amnesty International
El Salvador’s human rights situation has deteriorated alarmingly over the last five years, especially in the area of civil and political rights. Against this backdrop and in response to the recent amendment of article 248 of the country’s Constitution, a change that limits people’s right to participate in future constitutional reform processes, Ana Piquer, Americas […] The post El Salvador: Constitution “à la carte” could deepen human rights crisis in coming years appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pillay: Israel is helped by ‘powerful States’ in violation of Palestinians’ rights
~ Debates on campus safety in response to Palestine solidarity activism show we need strategies to navigate discomfort
~ Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Central African Republic President
~ With eyes on Gaza, violations against West Bank journalists multiply
~ On World Press Freedom Day, the planet and Palestine are on the Caribbean's radar
~ Collecting live snakes in remote Amazon regions for study is no easy task – here’s how we do it
~ ‘Jeremy Hunt is probably right to oppose the finance watchdog’s plans to name and shame firms under investigation’ – expert Q&A
~ The ancient Egyptian goddess of the sky and how I used modern astronomy to explore her link with the Milky Way
~ Swapping payments for vouchers won’t fix disability benefits – here’s what’s needed instead
~ A global plastic treaty will only work if it caps production, modelling shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter