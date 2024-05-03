Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The ancient Egyptian goddess of the sky and how I used modern astronomy to explore her link with the Milky Way

By Or Graur, Associate Professor of Astrophysics, University of Portsmouth
What did our ancestors think when they looked up at the night sky? All cultures ascribed special meaning to the Sun and the Moon, but what about the pearly band of light and shadow we call the Milky Way?

My recent study showed an intriguing link between an Egyptian goddess and the Milky Way.

Slowly, scholars are putting together a picture of Egyptian astronomy. The god Sah has been linked to stars in the Orion constellation, while the goddess Sopdet has been linked to the star Sirius.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
