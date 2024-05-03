Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic is climate change in a bottle – so let’s put a cap on it

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Plastic pollution and climate change have common culprits – and similar solutions.

The penultimate round of negotiations for a global pact on plastic ended yesterday in Ottawa. Nearly 200 countries have agreed that a treaty must tackle plastic pollution at every stage of its existence, from oil rigs and refineries to factories, shops and homes. But when Rwanda and Peru proposed cutting the amount of plastic produced worldwide by 40% over the next 15 years, the UN talks faltered.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With eyes on Gaza, violations against West Bank journalists multiply
~ On World Press Freedom Day, the planet and Palestine are on the Caribbean's radar
~ Collecting live snakes in remote Amazon regions for study is no easy task – here’s how we do it
~ ‘Jeremy Hunt is probably right to oppose the finance watchdog’s plans to name and shame firms under investigation’ – expert Q&A
~ The ancient Egyptian goddess of the sky and how I used modern astronomy to explore her link with the Milky Way
~ Swapping payments for vouchers won’t fix disability benefits – here’s what’s needed instead
~ A global plastic treaty will only work if it caps production, modelling shows
~ Can an organ transplant really change someone’s personality?
~ ‘Everywhere we looked we found evidence’: the godfather of microplastics on 20 years of pollution research and the fight for global action
~ Decision to stick with single-word Ofsted judgments is all about control, not what is best for schools – former inspector
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter