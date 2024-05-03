Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Togo: Reaction to opponent Agbéyomé Kodjo’s death while in exile

By Laura
It has become increasingly common for opponents of the Togolese regime to live out their lives in exile. The latest was Agbéyomé Kodjo, who died in Ghana on March 3, 2024.


