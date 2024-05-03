Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Human rights activist faces trial in further prosecution for protesting travel ban

By Amnesty International
Authorities in Bahrain must immediately drop the charges against Ali Husain al-Hajee, a human rights activist who was released in June 2023 after serving a 10-year sentence for organizing and participating in peaceful protests, then re-arrested on spurious charges five months later, said Amnesty International, ahead of his first trial session on 5 May.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
