Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How one 18th-century sermon triggered England’s first celebrity crush – with merchandise

By Hannah Yip, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Manchester
Three hundred years ago, on June 5 1724, an Anglican clergyman by the name of Henry Sacheverell died in Highgate, north London. He was 50 years old.

Sacheverell’s death passed in relative obscurity. His home in The Grove in Highgate Village arguably remains better known as the site for several subsequent residents of great renown, from Samuel Taylor Coleridge (who lived there from 1823 until his death in 1834) to Kate Moss (from 2011 until 2022).

In his lifetime, however, Sacheverell gained significant notoriety for a seditious sermon he preached in 1709. It sparked


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Exploring New Zealand’s unique wildlife and learning about conservation efforts
~ Uzbekistan’s new vehicle import regulations risk strengthening its most notorious monopoly
~ Reporters Without Borders releases 10 facts about media repression in Hong Kong
~ What’s the job of a company chair? South Africa’s rules aren’t clear and need fixing
~ Four major threats to press freedom in the UK
~ Five tales of violent, ambitious, brilliant women – what you should watch and read this week
~ The EU’s new ecocide law may still let environmental criminals get away with it
~ Supermarket Iceland is producing a manifesto on behalf of customers – but should retailers meddle in politics?
~ Gut microbiome: meet E coli – the infamous bacteria with an unfair reputation
~ As humans, we all want self-respect – and keeping that in mind might be the missing ingredient when you try to change someone’s mind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter