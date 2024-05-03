On its 125th anniversary, W.E.B. Du Bois’ ‘The Philadelphia Negro’ offers lasting lessons on gentrification in Philly’s historically Black neighborhoods
By Zawadi Rucks-Ahidiana, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University at Albany, State University of New York
Freeden Blume Oeur, Associate Professor of Sociology, Tufts University
Du Bois’ study, published in 1899, detailed the social conditions of poor Black residents of the Seventh Ward. The area is now home to some of Philadelphia’s ritziest neighborhoods.
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 3rd 2024