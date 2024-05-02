Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal's Opportunity to Protect Children in New Budget

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman and her children wait at a bus station in Kathmandu, May 11, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images When Nepal’s Finance Minister Barshaman Pun presents the budget on May 28, he has an opportunity to extend the country’s Child Grant program. Doing so would advance the economic and social rights of Nepali children, helping families across the country. The Child Grant, also known as the child nutrition grant, is a proven Nepali success story. The program involves monthly payments to families with children under the age of five in 25 out of Nepal’s 77 districts, and all…


© Human Rights Watch -
