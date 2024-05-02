Meaningful engagement is the key to achieving Bill C-226’s goal of ending environmental racism in Canada
By Sarah Marie Wiebe, Assistant Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
Alexandra Bridges, Project Manager, Keepers of the Circle
Leah Levac, Associate Professor of Community Engagement and Political Science, University of Guelph
The federal government’s proposed Bill C-226 could be an important first step in addressing environmental racism, but only if communities are involved.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 2nd 2024