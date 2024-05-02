Electric vehicles will start to cut emissions and improve air quality in our cities – but only once they’re common
By John Rose, Professor of Sustainable Future Transport, University of Sydney
Andrea Pelligrini, Lecturer, Sustainable Mobility, University of Sydney
How long will it take for electric vehicles to cut emissions and improve air in our cities? Longer than we think – because petrol and diesel make up almost all of the fleet.
