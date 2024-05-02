Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Becoming a landlord while still renting? ‘Rentvesting’ promises a foot on the property ladder, but watch your step

By James Graham, Lecturer in Economics, University of Sydney
The strategy seems to offer the best of both worlds – live in a place you can’t afford to buy while getting a foot on the property ladder elsewhere. But it’s not a panacea for our housing market woes.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
