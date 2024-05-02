Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand’s Upcoming Senate Election Fundamentally Flawed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of the Move Forward Party protest in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Thailand’s Senate election slated for June will not undo the legacy of military rule but will obstruct the restoration of democratic rule. The current Senate, appointed by the military junta in power from 2014 to 2019, expires on May 11. The Election Commission is now setting up regulations and procedures to elect 200 new senators from 20 social and professional groups, with 10 members from each group. They serve five-year terms. Senate election is not decided…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
