Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If Rishi Sunak is ousted, should Tory MPs or members pick his replacement? The answer isn’t that simple

By Tom Quinn, Senior Lecturer, Department of Government, University of Essex
Speculation continues over Rishi Sunak’s position as prime minister and Tory leader. The Conservatives’ leadership rules stipulate that Sunak would face a confidence vote among his MPs if 15% of them (52 MPs), wrote to Graham Brady, chairman of the Tories’ backbench 1922 Committee, calling for a ballot.

Conservative confidence votes are restricted to MPs, but if Sunak were forced out, his successor would be chosen by the party’s 170,000 members. Sunak lost such a contest to Liz Truss in 2022, but she lasted only six weeks before resigning. Perhaps with Truss in mind, Brady suggested…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
