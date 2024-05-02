Tolerance.ca
Beautifully crafted Roman dodecahedron discovered in Lincoln – but what were they for?

By Samantha Tipper, Senior lecturer in Forensic Anthropology, Anglia Ruskin University
Roman dodecahedra are something of an enigma: there is no known mention of these 12-sided, hollow objects in ancient Roman texts or images. First discovered in the 18th century, around 130 dodecahedra have been found across the Roman Empire, although it is interesting that the majority have been found in northern Europe and Britain, and none have been found in Italy.

Dodecahedra are quite intricate, featuring a number of round holes, with knobs framing the holes. It would have taken…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
