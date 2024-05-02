Tolerance.ca
Personalised mRNA vaccines: a revolutionary new approach in melanoma treatment

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
A personalised mRNA vaccine to treat melanoma has now reached late-stage trials in the UK. This is just the latest step in improving the cure rate of cancer.

This form of cancer therapy harnesses the power of the body’s immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. During the phase 2 trials, the vaccine was shown to reduce the risk of cancer returning…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
